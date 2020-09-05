Slow music: Chord change in Germany of 639-year organ piece

A compressor in the basement creates energy to blow air into the organ to create a continuous sound. When a chord change happens, it's done manually. On Saturday, two people changed the chord.

When the piece officially started on Sept. 5, 2001, it began without any sound. It was only on Feb. 5, 2003, the day of the first chord change, that the first organ pipe chords could actually be heard inside the church.

Cage was born in Los Angeles in 1912 and died in New York in 1992. He's known not only as a composer, but also as a music theorist, artist and philosopher.

Chord changes usually draw more than 1,000 visitors to Halberstadt, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests allowed into the church was limited this year.