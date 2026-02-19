Slavery exhibit removed by Trump administration is returning to Independence Mall in Philadelphia

Workers are restoring an exhibit depicting the history of the nine people once enslaved in Philadelphia amid a legal fight between the city and the Trump Administration
National Parks Service workers gather as panels that were part of an exhibit on slavery at the President's House Site in Philadelphia are put back Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National Parks Service workers gather as panels that were part of an exhibit on slavery at the President's House Site in Philadelphia are put back Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
news
By MARYCLAIRE DALE – Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers are restoring an exhibit depicting the history of the nine people once enslaved in Philadelphia amid a legal fight between the city and the Trump Administration.

Mayor Cherelle Parker visited the site Thursday morning and saw the work being done, spokesperson Joe Grace said.

A federal judge had set a Friday deadline for the Interior Department to restore the exhibit on the people enslaved by George Washington at the former President’s House on Independence Mall.

Senior U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe issued the deadline Wednesday even as the Justice Department appeals her order to reinstate the exhibit.

In Other News
1
2 suspects arrested after pursuits end in Middletown
2
Middletown deputy police chief placed on administrative leave amid...
3
Fairfield schools seek input on possible cuts
4
$7.2M Butler County Historic Courthouse restoration enters final phase
5
Giant flag in Middletown in place to better honor heroes