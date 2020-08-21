Slam Diego! Padres 1st team with slams in 4 straight games

Hosmer’s shot off Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right-field wall and into the seats, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead.

The Padres' grand slam barrage started with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s controversial homer on Monday night at Texas, when he went deep on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres leading by seven runs. That angered the Rangers. Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler initially wasn’t too happy with it because Tatis missed a take sign before hitting the opposite-field shot.