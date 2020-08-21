X

Slam Diego! Padres 1st team with slams in 4 straight games

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, center, reacts with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, center, reacts with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Sports | 41 minutes ago
Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers, making the San Diego Padres the first team in MLB history to hit a slam in four straight games

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam in the fifth inning Thursday night against the Texas Rangers, making the San Diego Padres the first team in MLB history to hit a slam in four straight games.

Hosmer’s shot off Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right-field wall and into the seats, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead.

The Padres' grand slam barrage started with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s controversial homer on Monday night at Texas, when he went deep on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres leading by seven runs. That angered the Rangers. Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler initially wasn’t too happy with it because Tatis missed a take sign before hitting the opposite-field shot.

Wil Myers hit a slam in a 6-4 win at Texas on Tuesday, and Manny Machado hit a walkoff slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night for a 6-3 win.

Austin Hedges, Tatis and Machado were aboard for Hosmer’s historic shot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, facing camera, reacts with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, facing camera, reacts with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer reacts after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer reacts after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer reacts after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer reacts after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.