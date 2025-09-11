Skenes surpasses 200 strikeouts for the Pirates in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Orioles

Rookie Dylan Beavers hit a winning single — his first walk-off hit — off Kyle Nicolas (1-1) to give Baltimore its seventh victory in eight games. Jackson Holliday pulled the Orioles even in the eighth with a single off Isaac Mattson.

Spencer Horwitz's homer was the only hit in 6 2/3 innings off Tyler Wells in his second start for Baltimore after missing more than a year recovering from arm surgery.

Three Baltimore relievers contributed before Albert Suárez (2-0) pitched a clean 10th, despite a wild pitch that allowed designated runner Oneil Cruz to reach third.

Key moment

Beavers' winning single in the 10th.

Key stat

Skenes became only the second Pirates pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1901) to reach 200 strikeouts in 180 or fewer innings, joining Óliver Pérez (2004).

Up next

Pittsburgh's Johan Oviedo (2-0) was set to start Thursday against Cade Povich (3-7, 5.16).

