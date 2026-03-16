Skenes pitches with poise through pressure in WBC spotlight, treats it same as Pirates outings

Skenes dominated the Dominican Republic's lineup of All-Stars for 4 1/3 innings in the America's 2-1 semifinal victory Sunday night, allowing his only run when Junior Caminero hit a go-ahead home run in the second on a 1-2 sweeper at the top of the strike zone.

“The D.R. is the toughest lineup I’ve ever faced, for sure,” Skenes said.

The NL Cy Young Award winner last year in his first full season at age 23, Skenes mixed six pitches among 71 offerings that included a fastball averaging 97.6 mph. He allowed six hits and finished the tournament 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and a .226 opponents batting average.

“You can make the argument he’s the best pitcher in the game,” U.S. manager Mark DeRosa said. “Special presence, special man, wants the moment, wasn’t too big for him. Controls his emotions, makes pitches.”

Skenes retired his first five batters before Caminero homered, then hit Geraldo Perdomo with a pitch and allowed Ketel Marte's single in the third, when right fielder Aaron Judge threw a 95.7 mph strike to third, cutting down Fernandez Tatis for the inning's final out.

“Aa moment like that where I can throw a guy out and help out Paul Skenes, who is electric as he is. I was excited about that,” Judge said.

Skenes stranded the bases loaded in the fourth when Austin Wells flied out. He had been given the lead when Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony homered in the top half.

“He’s very smart. He likes playing with the mind of the hitters,” said Juan Soto, who went 0 for 2 against Skenes. “We have to think a lot when we face him. That’s why I think he’s so special.”

Skenes has a 1.96 ERA in 55 career starts, striking out 386 while walking 74 in 320 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has not come close to the playoffs on Pirates teams that finished 76-86 in 2024 and 71-91 last year.

Pittsburgh enters this season with seven straight losing records and 27 in 30 years that included a record 20 in a row from 1993 to 2012. The Pirates haven't reached the World Series since winning the 1979 title.

Skenes is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2029 season, having earned extra major league service time by finishing among the top two in voting for the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award, which he won. That provision was added to the collective bargaining agreement in 2022.

If he stays healthy and keeps pitching like the way he has been, he likely would command a record contract for a pitcher. Given the Pirates lack the revenue of large-market teams, they could consider trading him for prospects before he reaches free agency.

Skenes tends to not look too far ahead. He marveled at the Dominicans’ batting order that included eight All-Stars combining for 27 selections.

“Before and after,” he said, “but can’t get too caught up on that.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB