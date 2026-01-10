Six killed in Mississippi, suspect charged with murder

“I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old,” Scott said at a press conference Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Daricka M. Moore. He faces a first-degree murder charge that could be upgraded to capital murder, Scott said. Moore may face additional murder charges as the investigation proceeds.

The shootings took place in the rural community of Cedarbluff, west of the county seat of West Point.

"This guy (the suspect) wasn’t our radar,” Scott said. “This is family members that he went after.”

Online court records in Clay County show Moore has no previous criminal charges.

“A situation like this, you’ve got a family member attacking their own family,” Scott said. “Whatever the reason is, we’re hoping that we’ll find out.”

Scott said investigators believe Moore placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the home where the 7-year-old died. Investigators aren’t sure whether the gun misfired. A third young child and their mother was present in that house as well.

The 7-year-old victim was Moore’s second cousin, Scott said. Investigators hope to have more information and upgraded charges by the time Moore appears before a judge. An initial appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Scott said no other injuries have been reported beyond the six deaths.

Scott said evidence and witnesses indicate Moore was the only shooter.