Sisterhood on and off the field: Meet the real sisters at the Women's Rugby World Cup

But among the sisterhood there are some bonafide sisters sprinkled among the 16 teams in England, and here's some of their stories:

Alana and Chelsea Bremner, New Zealand

The Bremners grew up on a farm in a town of 200. They were unflashy, reliable, tough, and each other's biggest supporter.

Alana, younger than Chelsea by nearly two years at 28, started rugby like many women do, in a mixed team as a kid. Her determination was obvious. First-class debut at 17, Canterbury player of the year at 18, captain at 23.

Alana persuaded Chelsea, at 21, to switch from netball to rugby. Chelsea found her niche. The lock didn't lose in her first 43 games for Canterbury and first 15 tests for New Zealand.

Chelsea was picked first for the Black Ferns in 2020. Her first opponent was a Barbarians side captained by Alana. They didn't tackle each other.

Alana was first to a test debut in 2021. Their first test together was in 2022 against Australia.

They played the entire 2022 World Cup final win over England at Eden Park. They're at their second World Cup and locked together against Spain on the opening weekend.

“Sometimes we underestimate how cool this situation is; to be in it at the same time,” Alana told Rugby Pass.

Manaé and Téani Feleu, France

The Feleus were born in France but grew up on the French island of Futuna, between Fiji and Samoa. Their father, a sports teacher, coached them. In 1993, Manaé played with France men's international Yoram Moefana in an under-11 tournament on Wallis; she was the scrumhalf, he was the flyhalf. They won.

“One day (at age 7) I tried it out and it just clicked,” Téani told the Six Nations website. “I was free to express myself however I wanted to in rugby. I had more fun. I let off more steam. As soon as I started rugby, I knew it was the sport I wanted to do. I was in it to have fun.”

These days a lock, Manaé debuted for Les Bleues in 2020 and rose to captain in 2023. She was nominated this year for the best Six Nations player.

Téani, three years younger at 22, plays with Manaé at Grenoble Amazones and moved from France's sevens to 15s in 2024. They both played against Italy on the World Cup’s opening weekend.

Christabelle and Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Samoa

Also known as Bella and Ella, the Manusina's youngest players and first twins turn 21 this Sunday. Christabelle is a flanker and Demielle is a lock/flanker. Both played in Samoa's World Cup pool games against Australia and England.

They may have been destined to play for Samoa. Their father, Setu Tuilaepa, represented Samoa in 15s and sevens and was their first coach. Their mother, Beth Onesemo, managed their youth teams and was a Rugby Samoa board member.

Their first big splash was in rugby league, representing New Zealand last year on Australia's Gold Coast in a championship for rising women's talent. Before then, they admitted to googling the rules of rugby league on the car drive to their first game.

Back in rugby union, they made their test debuts in June against Tonga. One of their older sisters, Rialani, debuted for Manusina later that month against Australia A.

“Growing up, playing rugby, the resources we had were limited,” Christabelle told ABC Australia. “We didn't get to go to the gym, we just had to train with what we had. Looking how far we've come, (we're) just grateful to be where we are and what we've become.”

Keilamarita and Risi Pouri-Lane, Samoa/New Zealand

Keilamarita and Risaleaana, better known as Risi, are daughters of a Samoan mother, Lealofi, and New Zealand Maori father, Kevin. They moved as kids from Australia to New Zealand.

Risi earned her first-class debut and first national contract at 17, and two years later in 2019 she began playing sevens for New Zealand. She won Olympic gold in Tokyo and Paris. She made her 15s test debut in May at scrumhalf.

Keilamarita, four years older at 29, committed to Samoa early to try and qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Her rugby road hasn’t been as prominent as Risi’s but she answered another call by Samoa in 15s and the outside center played the first two test matches of her career in this World Cup against Australia and England.

After facing Australia in Manchester, Keilamarita made the two-hour drive to York the next day to watch Risi’s own World Cup debut against Spain. Keilamarita celebrated the occasion by giving her little sister an ula lole — a Samoan necklace of candies — a Maori flag, and a big hug.

“She’s actually older than me,” Risi said, “but everyone thinks she’s younger.”

“Hush,” Keilamarita said with a smile.

Elliann and Rhea Clarke, Scotland

Elliann inspired little sister Rhea to follow in her footsteps. Rhea, younger by 2 1/2 years, has tailed her big sister’s career all the way to the World Cup via their local Dunfermline club, Stirling County, Edinburgh University, Bristol Bears, and Scotland.

“Elliann has been a real role model for me,” Rhea told GH Media. “To share this journey with her has been incredible.”

Elliann, 24, debuted for Scotland in 2022 and went to that year's World Cup. But the tighthead prop's biggest step was going to Bristol the following summer. Training with England prop Sarah Bern, England training squad prop Simi Pam and Wales loosehead prop Gwenllian Pyrs elevated her game.

After 12 tests off the bench, Elliann got her first start in her 13th against Fiji last September. Ever since she's made the No. 3 jersey hers, including in both World Cup wins against Wales — opposing Pyrs — and Fiji.

Rhea, a scrumhalf, has been in Scotland camps for three years and finally made her test bow last March. Her second cap was last Saturday against Fiji. On Sunday she turned 22.

Faitala and Manu'a Moleka, Australia

Faitala was shocked when Manu'a phoned three weeks ago to say she'd been selected for the Wallaroos. Just a week after Faitala was named in the World Cup squad, injury ruled out Charlotte Caslick and Manu'a, uncapped and 18, was brought in.

Manu'a told Faitala first. They're not just sisters but best friends who lift each other and ground each other. They've shared the same rugby path for years, starting with impromptu dad-supervised games with their brothers in a park near their old Penrith home.

“When someone cried we went home,” Faitala said.

They play for the ACT Brumbies, Faitala at flyhalf, Manu'a in the centers.

Faitala was the Wallaroos rookie of the year in 2023 and, at 20, already has 23 caps. Manu'a waits for her first test cap.

“It's a different kind of responsibility now that I'm here and I am the older one and I do have more experience,” Faitala told the Rugby Australia website. “Just guiding her to be her own self and not to be my shadow is something that I truly strive to push her to be and, honestly, I think she's kind of taking more of the light now in training.”

Gwenllian and Alaw Pyrs,

Nel and Branwen Metcalfe, Wales

What makes the head-shaking feat of two sets of sisters in one squad even more amazing is that they all come from the same club.

Nant Conwy lies in a valley on the edge of Eryri National Park, Wales' mountain region in the north. The club was formed only in 1980. All four women started in mixed teams and moved into girls' sides at age 12.

“(The club) have always been so supportive of us, they've been a massive part of all four of our journeys,” Nel said.

Loosehead prop Gwenllian was the senior among them; she's appearing at her third World Cup at 27. Sister Alaw, a 19-year-old lock, joined her as a Wales international last September.

Nel, a wing/fullback, was picked by Wales in 2023. She's 20, two years older than Branwen, who captained Wales in the Under-20 Six Nations this year. The back-rower received her first senior cap off the bench last Saturday against Canada.

“Words can't even describe how proud I am,” Nel said. “I've watched her work so hard, coming back from an ACL injury not too long ago. She fully deserves to be here.”

Setaita and Adi Salaseini Railumu, Keleni Marawa and Karalaini Naisewa, Fiji

Fiji can also boast two sets of sisters, but not from the same club.

Keleni Marawa and Karalaini Naisewa are props from Lautoka, while Setaita and Adi Salaseini ‘Sala’ Railumu are a scrumhalf and flanker from Suva's Seahawks.

Naisewa came off the bench last weekend and burrowed under some Scots for Fijiana's third try in a loss in Manchester. Setaita Railumu started against Canada and Scotland. But her younger sister Sala and Marawa, who played at the 2022 World Cup, are waiting for their first World Cup appearances in England.

“It has been a tough journey through the difficulties you face from home and the struggles during trainings,” Marawa told Fiji Rugby, “but having my sister with me keeps me moving forward despite all the hardships.”

Naisewa agreed: “Having her by my side is what keeps me motivated and the strength to go on.”

