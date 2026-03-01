'Sinners' takes top prize at the Actor Awards, setting up an Oscar showdown

The victory for Ryan Coogler’s blues-soaked vampire saga showed that it has a strong chance to win at the Oscars, too, despite a long run of awards for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” including top prizes from the Golden Globes, the Producers Guild Awards, the BAFTAs and the Directors Guild Awards.

Michael B. Jordan also won best male actor, upsetting the category favorite, Timothée Chalamet, and handing the 39-year-old Jordan the most significant prize of his acclaimed career.

The awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, are one of the most closely watched Oscar precursors. Actors make up the largest slice of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and their choices at the Actor Awards often align.

Jordan's win, for his performance in Ryan Coogler's “Sinners,” was one of several surprises. Even Jordan looked shocked as the Shrine Auditorium audience in Los Angeles rose to its feet.

“I wasn't expecting this at all,” said Jordan, who reflected on starting out as actor before he paused to appreciate the moment. “Yeah, man, this is pretty cool.”

As expected, Jessie Buckley won best female actor for her performance in “Hamnet.” But the other actor races have been harder to call. On Sunday, Sean Penn won best supporting male actor for “One Battle After Another” and Amy Madigan won best supporting female actor for “Weapons.”

The 75-year-old Madigan, who had never before been nominated by the guild, was visibly surprised. Partway through her winding and charming acceptance speech, she looked down at the statuette.

“It’s like when you were little and you had the Barbie and then you got Ken and whipped down his drawers and went, ‘Hey, that’s nothing,’” joked Madigan before apologizing for getting distracted.

Catherine O'Hara posthumously won best female actor in a comedy series for her performance as a movie executive in the showbiz satire “The Studio.” O'Hara died at the age of 71 on Jan. 30 from a blood clot in the lungs. At the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the crowd stood in a standing ovation for O'Hara after she was announced as the winner.

Seth Rogen, co-creator of “The Studio,” accepted the award on her behalf. He recalled a passionate collaborator who would, the night before a scene, invariably send a polite email with suggested rewrites. Rogen said O'Hara “showed that you could be a genius and you could be kind.”

“If you have people in your lives who don't know her work,” Rogen said, “show them O'Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in ‘Beetlejuice,’ show them O'Hara hurting her knee in ‘Best in Show’ and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that's Catherine O'Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

With two weeks to go until the Academy Awards, the 32nd Actor Awards on Sunday are the final pre-Oscars showdown for “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

The ceremony, presented by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA, were streamed live on Netflix. Kristen Bell, returning as host, kicked off the show on a light, song-and-dance note despite the war in Iran and entertainment industry upheaval.

The Actor Awards were the biggest Hollywood bash since Paramount reached an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $111 billion. The merger, which awaits regulatory approval, sent shock waves through Hollywood. Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos, whose company lost out to Paramount competing bid, walked the red carpet in jeans.

Before the ceremony began, the award for best stunt ensemble went to a Paramount release: “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.” Among the TV awards, “The Studio” won for comedy series and “The Pitt” won for drama series. Individual winners included Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), Rogen (“The Studio”), Michelle Williams (“Dying for Sex”), Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”) and Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”).

Paul Thomas Anderson's “One Battle After Another” came in the heavy favorite, having won at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the Directors Guild Awards and at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards. The film comes in with a record seven nominations and is seen as the most likely winner of the night's top award, best ensemble.

Harrison Ford was honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, presented with warm sarcasm by Woody Harrelson. The 83-year-old actor said he was humbled.

“I'm in a room with actors, many of whom are here because they've been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I'm here to receive a prize for being alive,” said Ford, who called it “the half point” of his career.

Ford teared up for much of his speech, reflecting on a career that he noted was “not an overnight success.” He called the award “very encouraging.”

“I'm indeed a lucky guy,” said Ford. “Lucky to have found my people. Lucky to have work that challenges me. Lucky to still be doing it.”