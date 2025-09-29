Silvia Fenturini Fendi gives up creative control of family's fashion house after centennial show

Jones left Fendi in October 2024. Venturini Fendi, 64, has been heading up both the men’s and women’s departments, alongside accessories during the company's centennial year. She is in the third generation of the Fendi family.

“These have been truly exciting years, a journey I have walked also in the name of my grandmother Adele, my mother Anna, and her sisters,” she said.

Venturini Fendi unleashed her creative control on a co-ed Spring-Summer 2026 collection previewed during the recent Milan Fashion Week that displayed the brand’s craft and fantasy. In her new role, she will focus on supporting the brand's legacy and craftsmanship.

“Her vision has guided Fendi from its Roman artisanal roots into the future, culminating in the celebration of the house's 100-year anniversary,” said Ramon Ros, chairman and CEO of Fendi.

LVMH acquired a majority stake in Fendi in 2001.