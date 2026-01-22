Shooting in Australian town leaves 3 dead and 1 wounded

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three people were killed and another was wounded on Thursday in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, police said.
Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of shooting, a police statement said.
Three people — two women and a man — were dead, and another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
The shooter or shooters appeared to be at large.
Police used geo-targeted text messages to urge the public to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside and contacted.
The shooting comes on a National Day of Mourning as Australia remembers the 15 people shot dead in Sydney at a Hannukah celebration on Dec. 14.
Authorities say the two alleged Sydney gunmen were inspired by the Islamic State group to carry out Australia's worst mass shooting since 1996.