Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt and a suspect in custody, officials say

Updated 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said.

Police in Frankfort, the state's capital city, said the campus was on lockdown. Video from WLKY-TV in Louisville showed multiple police vehicles outside a cluster of dormitories and crime scene tape in a courtyard.

The governor's office confirmed there was a shooting.

“We will share more information as available,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.

