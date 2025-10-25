Shohei Ohtani follows historic 2-way show with World Series homer, but Dodgers routed by Jays

Ohtani's homer Friday didn't do much for Los Angeles' chances after a flop by the Dodgers' pitchers. Starter Blake Snell was knocked out of the game before getting an out in the sixth inning, and Toronto then pummeled the bullpen during a nine-run sixth highlighted by Addison Barger's pinch-hit grand slam and Alejandro Kirk's two-run homer.

Ohtani also missed an earlier chance to impact the game with his two-out, bases-loaded groundout in the second inning. Los Angeles led 1-0 at that point. Ohtani finished 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

“The homer was nice,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Hopefully he can kind of build on that one. But, yeah, he’s going to be all right. Obviously you like him with the bases loaded, and (Trey) Yesavage made a good pitch with the split down below. But yeah, he’s going to be fine.”

Blue Jay fans booed Ohtani loudly during pregame introductions. Before signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star met with Blue Jays officials on Dec. 4, 2023, at the team’s spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida. Toronto manager John Schneider joked Thursday that he wanted Ohtani to return a Blue Jays hat and a jacket for his dog, Decoy, that he took after that meeting.

Fans chanted “We don't need you!” at Ohtani while he batted in the ninth inning. He walked in that at-bat, then was nearly picked off a moment later by left-hander Eric Lauer with two outs. Ohtani was ruled safe after a video review.

Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to last year’s title, hitting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

Back to pitching in a limited role this season as he returned from elbow surgery, he batted .282 with 55 homers, 102 RBIs and 20 steals while going 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 62 in 47 innings. He's expected to start Game 3 or 4 on the mound.

