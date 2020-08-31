Sheldon Creed wins $100,000 bonus with victory at Gateway

Mayer took over the top spot as Creed slipped to second. Creed then passed Mayer on the late restart.

Moffitt tried to get around teammate Creed in the final restart but couldn’t get his truck in position for the pass.

“Fortunately we were able to get some track position on that last restart and were able to push our teammate to the lead," Moffitt said.

The truck series next races Sunday at Darlington Raceway. There are two races left in the regular season.

Sheldon Creed talks to fans after winning a NASCAR Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Sheldon Creed celebrates after winning a NASCAR Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson