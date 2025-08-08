Shedeur Sanders set to start against Panthers in Browns preseason opener

Joe Flacco is the projected regular-season starter. Although Flacco is healthy, he will not play in this game, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are rehabilitating from injuries and aren't ready to play, prompting the Browns to sign free agent Tyler Huntley earlier in the week.

Stefanksi said Sanders and Huntley are only quarterbacks expected to play.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Sanders was initially projected by some to go in the top 10, but fell to fifth round (144th overall). The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner played for his father Deion Sanders for two seasons each at Jackson State and Colorado.

Deion Sanders said he's already spoken with his son three times.

“But it’s going to be a little weird. It’s going to be a little strange,” Deion Sanders said. “It really is. I got to admit that. But I’m praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position that he needs to be in. It’s going to be a problem after tonight, though. I promise you that.”

He said his son is well prepared and is approaching it like a regular season game.

“That’s how he’s always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it,” Sanders said. "He’s thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. He don’t get caught up in all the rhetoric in the media. He’s far beyond that. He was coached through that when he was a kid. We’ve always gone through that.”

Sanders has been bothered by shoulder soreness in recent days, but Stefanski said Wednesday that's no longer an issue.

He played in 50 college games, completing 1,267 of 1,808 passes for 14,353 yards with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also ran for 17 touchdowns.

Sanders will see time against the Panthers' first-team defense. Carolina coach Dave Canales said his starters will play about one or two series, depending on the length of the possessions.

Bryce Young will start at quarterback for the Panthers.

___

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL