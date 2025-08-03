Sha'Carri Richardson narrowly misses qualifying for 200-meter final, ending her US championships

A week ago, Richardson was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, for more than 18 hours.

Days later, Richardson, 25, ran the opening round of the 100 meters at nationals before withdrawing from the event. She has an automatic spot to worlds next month in Tokyo as the defending 100-meter champion.

This was Richardson's first 200 race of the season. She won a bronze medal at the distance during the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

It was part of a stellar showing at worlds that season, as she also won the 100 and helped the 4x100 relay to a gold. A year later, Richardson finished with the silver medal in the 100 at the Paris Games.

Richardson had a positive marijuana test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials and didn’t compete at the Tokyo Games.

