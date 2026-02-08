Seth Trimble hits late 3 to lift No. 14 UNC past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in stunning rivalry finish

Once they did, Duke had a final chance, but Isaiah Evans couldn't get a clean handle on the long inbound pass to near halfcourt to get off a tying shot to end it — prompting another court-storming that stuck this time.

It capped a night in which UNC trailed by 13 in the second half and never led until Trimble's final shot.

Caleb Wilson scored 23 points to lead the Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), while big man Henri Veesaar had all 13 of his points after halftime — including a tying 3-pointer with 1:40 left. Trimble had 16 points.

Cameron Boozer had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (21-2, 10-1), but missed a drive against Veesaar in the final 20 seconds of a tie game to set up Trimble's winner.

Trimble's shot ended Duke's 10-game winning streak. It also gave the rivalry another memorable buzzer-beater on par with Austin Rivers' winning 3 here in 2012.

Up next

Duke: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

UNC: At Miami on Tuesday night.

