'Sesame Street' stars Elmo and Abby Cadabby sing and host in their Grand Ole Opry debut

Elmo helped ring in the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary this year by co-hosting with his “Sesame Street” pal Abby Cadabby. Elmo, in a little blue cowboy hat and matching shirt, teamed up for a duet alongside Lauren Alaina, while Abby Cadabby sang with Tayla Lynn, the daughter of Loretta Lynn, the late country star who had visited “Sesame Street” herself.

“We sing all the time on ‘Sesame Street,’ but um, well, being able to sing in the home of country music is amazing!” Abby Cadabby told The Associated Press prior to their performance.

The puppet pair shared the spotlight in Music City during a stop on the “Sesame Street” crew's Road Trip Across America this summer and fall, when the characters that kids have watched on TV for decades are heading to events such as professional baseball games, state fairs and corn mazes. Cookie Monster even served as the grand marshal at the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Indiana, making a cookie crumb mess, as expected.

Throughout the years, the “Sesame Street” gang has played and sung songs with some of country music's brightest stars, including Garth Brooks, Lee Ann Womack, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Kacey Musgraves and more. Chris Stapleton stopped by Sesame Street in late July.

Johnny Cash made multiple appearances. He won over Oscar the Grouch with his song, “Nasty Dan,” about a mean guy who never laughed and was rumored to have never taken a bath. “Wow, I'd like him,” Oscar the Grouch mused from his trash can.

Loretta Lynn, meanwhile, joined for a math lesson with the Count on the song, “Count on Me.”

In their interview with AP, Elmo and Abby Cadabby said the Count always talks about Loretta Lynn. Elmo said Stapleton's song about the power of music was really great.

“Elmo got to wear his hat,” Elmo said of Stapleton. “It was a little big for Elmo, but that's OK. A really good time.”

Both of them were also dreaming big about singing with Dolly Parton.

“Elmo would love to do a duet with Miss Dolly Parton,” Elmo said. “Maybe we could do ‘Jolene’ together. Come on Dolly! Call Elmo!”

“Yeah! Or ‘Love is Like a Butterfly!’” Abby Cadabby added.

“Call us! We're available!” Elmo said.

“Sesame Street” debuted in 1969, and has helped generations of children learn, grow and be kind with characters like Bert, Ernie and Grover. Elmo wasn’t officially Elmo, though, until 1980 in the 11th season. Before that, he was more of an extra used in some segments. He turns 3 1/2 years old on his birthday every February 3.

Abby Cadabby is a 4-year-old fairy-in-training, and the Fairy Godmother’s daughter. She came to Sesame Street in 2006.

They also tossed out some ideas for new country songs. Elmo said he might write one about Rocco, the pet rock from Sesame Street. Abby Cadabby's idea was a little more complicated.

“A guitar-playing pickle picking in a pickle patch with a penguin eating pizza. Woo!” she said. “Maybe I'll just sing about my friend Big Bird.”

Elmo has also had play dates with his cousin Elmer, who spoke with a little twang, wore a bright green cowboy hat and played a guitar to lead them in the “Rootin' Tootin' Hootin' Hollerin' Country Jamboree.”

“Elmo loves country music, too,” Elmo said. “Elmo loves the fiddle. Elmo loves to hear the fiddle. And Elmo loves to say fiddle.”