Services sector index increases to 17-month high in July

The advance in the services index in July was driven by solid gains in new orders and business activity which helped offset a decline in the index measuring employment.

But the services sector is labor intensive. With indoor capacity limited by ongoing coronavirus restrictions in multiple states, Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM services survey committee, said many employers will not be bringing rehiring workers.

“We will probably see growth in the services sector in coming months but until we can get the restrictions lifted and a vaccine coming out, the growth will likely be incremental,” Nieves said.