Senegal's triumphant return: Fans flood Dakar streets to celebrate Africa Cup of Nations victory

Standing atop a double-decker bus, players took turns hoisting the trophy and a Senegalese flag, clapping and waving to the crowd.

Fans climbed atop billboards and car roofs for a glimpse of the champions, using any vantage point they could find to see the Lions of Teranga.

The players arrived at the international airport outside Dakar early Tuesday morning and were greeted by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who praised their performance.

“They did it heroically, they played beautiful football, they were incredibly fair and they were exemplary both on and off the field. We can only be proud of them,” he said.

Outside the airport, fans dressed in national colors gathered to welcome the players, waving Senegalese flags, blaring horns and chanting in celebration.

Senegal defeated host Morocco in dramatic fashion after a heated final in Rabat.

Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the game — in extra time for the Teranga Lions. A chaotic game saw some fans trying to storm the field at one point.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the Senegalese team’s decision to walk off the pitch “unacceptable” in a statement echoed by the Confederation of African Football.

The Morocco soccer federation — led by one of the most influential officials in world soccer, CAF first vice president and FIFA Council member Fouzi Lekjaa — asked those soccer bodies to rule on the Senegal team’s walk off and the events surrounding it.

“This situation has had a significant impact on the normal flow of the match and on the players’ performance,” the federation said in a statement.

In sports law, decisions of the referee on the field of play typically stand and are not re-litigated later.

Like many Senegalese fans, Anta Ndiaye was outspoken about the perceived unfairness against her team in Sunday’s final.

“Really, the Moroccans didn’t respect the Senegalese. We Senegalese do not have any problems,” she said.

Bamba Sene, a fan who circled the crowd while carrying the national flag, said: “We are happy today, we are proud to be Senegalese."

Associated Press reporter Annie Risemberg contributed to this report.

