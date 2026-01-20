Senegal President greets team as triumphant players receive heroes welcome in Dakar

“They did it heroically, they played beautiful football, they were incredibly fair and they were exemplary both on and off the field. We can only be proud of them,” he said.

Outside the airport, fans dressed in national colors gathered to welcome the players, waving Senegalese flags, blaring horns and chanting in celebration.

The African champion will parade through the streets of Senegal’s capital on Tuesday morning before being received at the presidential palace later in the day.

Senegal defeated host Morocco in dramatic fashion after a heated final in Rabat.

Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the game in extra-time for the Teranga Lions. A chaotic game saw some fans trying to storm the field at one point.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the Senegalese team’s decision to walk off the pitch “unacceptable” Monday in a statement echoed by the Confederation of African Football.

Like many Senegalese fans, Anta Ndiaye was outspoken about the perceived unfairness against her team in Sunday’s final.

“Really, the Moroccans didn’t respect the Senegalese. We Senegalese do not have any problems,” she said.

Bamba Sene, a fan who circled the crowd while carrying the national flag, said: “We are happy today, we are proud to be Senegalese."

