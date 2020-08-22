Senator to supporters: How about skipping a meal to donate?

McSally made the request at a recent event in northern Arizona where she said her campaign needs financial help to counter advertising by Kelly and groups supporting the former astronaut's campaign, azfamily.com reported.

“We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out,” McSally said. “But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”