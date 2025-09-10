Senate Republicans barely defeat effort by Democrats to force release of Epstein files

For months, Democrats have clamored for the release of what's become known as the Epstein files, looking for practically every opportunity to force Republicans to either join their push for disclosure or publicly oppose a cause that many in the Republican base support. President Donald Trump as he was running for president signaled that he was open to releasing a full accounting of the case, but is now trying to dismiss the push as a “Democrat hoax.”

So far, Democrats have been successful in forcing Republican leadership to grapple with the issue, yet it was unclear whether they would actually be able to crack Trump's hold on congressional Republicans to force legislation through Congress.

“I ask my Republican colleagues, after all those years you spent calling for accountability, for transparency, for getting to the bottom of these awful crimes, why won’t you vote yes?" Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech Wednesday.

The New York Democrat maneuvered earlier Wednesday to force a procedural vote on language that would force the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files, inserting it into an annual defense policy bill that Congress has to pass. Senate Republican leadership was then forced to hold a vote to dispense with Schumer's amendment, arguing that he was inserting political gamesmanship into defense legislation that often enjoys bipartisan support.

"It does not belong on the Department of Defense policy bill,” said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said earlier this week that the Justice Department “has already released tons of files" on Epstein.

“I trust them in terms of having the confidence that they’ll get as much information out there as possible in a way that protects the rights of the victims,” he added.

Still, many in the Republican base — as well as some victims of Epstein's abuse — have been unsatisfied with what the Justice Department has so far released.

The calls for disclosure of Epstein's case has at moments consumed Congress, looming over politics even more than when Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges that said he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls. The case was brought more than a decade after he secretly cut a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of nearly identical allegations. Epstein was accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them.

Asked by reporters Wednesday why Democrats had not pushed for disclosure when they controlled the White House, Schumer responded, “It’s become so apparent that they’re lying about it in every different way and the demands of the American people are so great.”

“The need is greater than ever now,” he added.

Meanwhile, a separate effort to force a vote on a similar bill in the House inched ahead.

Democrats picked up one more House seat when Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., was sworn into office after winning a special election this week. It gives them one more supporter for a procedure — called a discharge petition — to maneuver around Republican leadership's control of the House floor and hold a vote on legislation to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Four Republicans have also signed onto the discharge petition, meaning that it is just one name short of having the support needed to potentially force a vote. That could come as soon as the end of this month when a heavily blue congressional district in Arizona holds a special election to fill a vacant seat.