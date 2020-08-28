Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC

“We can’t have Joe Biden rule the country and have no police,” Paul told Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends.”

Biden has said he does not want to defund police departments and claims Trump has proposed cutting money for local police support. Biden said he favors increasing funding for local police forces and deploying more social workers into police work.

Paul alleged, without offering any evidence, that the demonstrators were paid to create trouble on the streets of the nation’s capital.

“I think we’re going to find out that these people are hired and from out of town, specifically in our case,” Paul claimed.

The protesters were shouting for the Kentucky senator to acknowledge Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers who used a battering ram to knock down the door of her Louisville apartment. Protesters on Friday shouted "No Justice, No Peace" and "Say Her Name" before one appeared to briefly clash with an officer, pushing him and his bike backward, sending the officer into Paul's shoulder.

Taylor's name has been a rallying cry among demonstrators during recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was shot multiple times March 13, when police officers burst into her apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found.

Paul said he has written a law to end no-knock raids. “So," he said, "the irony is lost on these idiots.”

Videos showed other attendees of Trump's RNC speech being confronted by protesters after leaving the event.

Paul said there's “something going on here” and the FBI “needs to be involved.”

“I promise you that at least some of the members and the people who attacked us were not from D.C.," he said. "They flew here on a plane. They've all got fresh new clothes, and they were paid to be here. It's a crime to do that, and it needs to be traced. The FBI needs to investigate.”

This story has been corrected to show Paul’s tweet thanked police for “saving our lives,” not “saving his life.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., center, and others, are escorted by Metropolitan Police after attending President Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the White House, Thursday night , Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, after a crowd had enveloped Paul as he left the event and demanded that he acknowledge police shooting victim Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Credit: Yuki Iwamura Credit: Yuki Iwamura