Second Trump appointee out at FDA amid credibility concerns

Wagner is a longtime government and military spokesman with strong ties to the Republican Party and Trump White House. He was appointed to the FDA in June.

He previously worked as a communications consultant for the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he developed talking points and messaging, lined up surrogates for Trump and oversaw media engagements.

He was appointed in 2017 as deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs, overseeing its public affairs operations and advising government officials on veterans issues. He helped develop the ChooseVA marketing program launched in 2018 that promoted the department’s services and benefits to veterans and aimed to attract and retain employees.

Wagner was one of several Trump loyalists appointed to the FDA over the summer.

Miller's appointment in mid-August drew scrutiny because it brought an outspoken pro-Trump media strategist with little background in science into an influential FDA role usually reserved for a career professional.

During her few days as chief spokeswoman, she defended her credentials, sparred with some reporters on Twitter and pushed back against claims that the FDA’s convalescent plasma announcement was influenced by politics.

The FDA spokesperson said Wednesday that FDA communications adviser Michael Felberbaum had stepped into the role previously held by Miller on an acting basis.

AP writer Ryan Foley contributed to this story from Iowa City, Iowa.