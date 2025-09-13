Sean Astin, son of Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke, is elected as SAG-AFTRA's new president

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union that represents tens of thousands of actors and other entertainment and media professionals has elected a new president.

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA elected Sean Astin — an actor who appeared in “The Lord of the Rings,” “Stranger Things” and “Rudy” — to succeed Fran Drescher as its president. Astin is the son of the late Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke, who served as the Screen Actors Guild's president from 1985-1988.