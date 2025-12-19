Seahawks overcome 16-point deficit to stun Rams 38-37 in OT in NFC West showdown

Darnold did just that, hitting a wide-open Eric Saubert for the 2-point conversion, and the Seahawks overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Rams 38-37 on Thursday night for a one-game lead in the NFC West.

“It was something we talked about throughout the season and particularly for this game because of the playoff situation,” Macdonald said. “You know, you play for the tie and lock up a playoff seat, but I just felt great about our play and I trusted our guys.”

The Seahawks became the first NFL team to win on an overtime 2-point conversion. They attempted two other 2-point conversions and converted both, none more improbable than the one that tied it at 30 in the fourth quarter.

Darnold’s deflected pass intended for Zach Charbonnet was initially ruled incomplete, but after a replay review was determined to be a backward pass. Charbonnet, who had casually picked up the loose ball in the end zone, was credited with the points.

“I’m glad Charbs picked it up,” Darnold said, “and that obviously was a game-changing play.”

So, too, was Rashid Shaheed returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown with 8:03 remaining in the fourth, which was followed by Darnold connecting with Cooper Kupp for the 2-point conversion.

“It just takes one play,” Kupp said. “... It’s that one punt, Rashid takes it to the house and we’re in a situation where you can convert a 2-point conversion, and suddenly it’s a one-score game. And those little momentum shifts, the energy in the stadium has changed.”

After a three-and-out by the Rams, Darnold found tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard TD, and Charbonnet tied it on the quirky 2-point play.

The Rams got the ball first in overtime and Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua, who cruised untouched into the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 37-30. Nacua finished with 12 catches for 225 yards and two TDs, and Stafford had 457 yards passing — the third-most of his career — and three scores as the Rams' offense totaled 581 yards without a turnover.

Nonetheless, the Seahawks came up with some big stops in the fourth quarter. The Rams had four punts and a missed field goal on their final five possessions of regulation.

“We’re a very resilient, relentless group,” Darnold said.

Seattle (12-3) clinched a playoff spot and moved into position for the top seed in the NFC, while LA (11-4) faces a road playoff opener if it can’t overtake the Seahawks.

Darnold, who threw four interceptions against the Rams in a 21-19 loss on Nov. 16, had two in this one, including by 297-pound defensive end Kobie Turner. But he made clutch throws in the fourth quarter and OT, finishing with 270 yards passing and two TDs.

“He’s resilient,” Kupp said. “His steadiness. His leadership. I mean, all these things that you want in a quarterback."

Double trouble

Smith-Njigba and Nacua entered the evening as the NFL’s leading and second-leading receivers in total yardage. By the end of the night, Nacua had the NFL’s receptions lead with 114.

“Puka is a great player,” Macdonald said of Nacua. “He made some great contested catches that you got to kind of chalk up to him being a great player.”

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, increased his total yards receiving to 1,637 in 15 games. He also set the Seahawks’ single-season franchise record with his 101st catch of the season. Smith-Njigba pushed the total to 104.

Devoid of Davante

The Rams played without Davante Adams, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Adams aggravated his hamstring injury while running a long route in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 41-34 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Without the NFL’s leader in touchdown receptions, the Rams settled for field goals in the red zones three times.

Injuries

Rams: Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson injured his ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

Seahawks: Three players in the secondary left in the fourth quarter: Safety Coby Bryant (knee), safety Nick Emmanwori (evaluated for a concussion) and cornerback Riq Woolen (knee).

Up next

Rams: At Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29.

Seahawks: At Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 28.

