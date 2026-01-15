Seahawks QB Sam Darnold injures oblique in practice but is confident he'll play vs. 49ers

“Didn’t want to push it,” Darnold said. “Wasn’t the day to push it. That was it. Just came inside, got some rehab. Feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”

The eighth-year quarterback said this is the first time he has dealt with an oblique issue and that he'll be getting treatment leading up to the game. When asked about his chances of sitting out, Darnold said, “Very low percentage. Probably closer to zero.”

Darnold passed for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his first season with the Seahawks, earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He led Seattle to a 14-3 record and the NFC's top seed.

Backup Drew Lock has appeared in five games this season and attempted just three passes. Lock started five games for the New York Giants in 2024 and has 28 career NFL starts, completing 59.6% of passes with 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

“Drew’s been really impressive throughout OTAs and training camp and in his role,” offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. “A lot of confidence in Drew. Brought him here for a reason.”

Nonetheless, the Seahawks hope Lock's services won't be needed.

___

