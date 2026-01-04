Panthers win the NFC South thanks to help from Falcons. Jaguars secure the AFC South

Led by second-year coach Dave Canales and third-year quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers are the NFC's No. 4 seed and will host either the Rams (11-5) or 49ers (12-5). It's their first playoff appearance since 2017, when they lost a wild-card game two years after they went 15-1 and lost the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers (8-9) beat Carolina on Saturday to stay alive for an extra day but lost a three-team tiebreaker with the Falcons also finishing 8-9. Tampa Bay started 6-2 before losing seven of nine, failing to win its fifth straight division title.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South with a 41-7 rout of Tennessee. Rookie coach Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a 13-4 record, a major turnaround after going 4-13 in 2024.

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through Seattle. The Seahawks secured the No. 1 seed and won the NFC West with a 13-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in a showdown that had major ramifications. The 49ers could have won the division but instead will be the No. 5 or 6 seed.

While Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (14-3) earned a first-round bye, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the injury-depleted 49ers missed an opportunity to play at home the rest of the way. Levi's Stadium, which is San Francisco's home field, hosts the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

Thirteen of the 14 playoff berths have been secured. The AFC's No. 1 seed is still up for grabs and there’s a winner-take-all game for the AFC North between the Ravens and Steelers to wrap up the regular season.

The Broncos (13-3), Patriots (13-3), Jaguars (13-4), Texans (12-5), Chargers (11-5) and Bills (11-5) have secured playoff spots in the AFC.

The Seahawks (14-3), Bears (11-5), Eagles (11-5), Panthers, Rams (11-4), 49ers (12-5) and Packers (9-6-1) are heading to the NFC playoffs.

AFC East

New England won its first division title since Tom Brady led the franchise to 11 straight from 2009-19. The Patriots would secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over Miami and a loss or tie by Denver against the Chargers or a tie against the Dolphins and a loss by the Broncos. The Patriots could finish with the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed.

Buffalo’s run of five consecutive division crowns ended, but the Bills will be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed.

AFC North

The Steelers beat the Ravens 27-22 at Baltimore on Dec. 7. They have to beat them again or tie them on Sunday night without wide receiver DK Metcalf to get into the playoffs.

Derrick Henry and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a win at Green Bay last Saturday night that kept Baltimore in the race and made Pittsburgh’s loss to Cleveland the next day matter. Lamar Jackson is expected to return from a back injury to start for the Ravens, who are 3 1/2-point favorites on the road, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The division winner will be the No. 4 seed and host the Texans.

AFC South

Jacksonville won the division. The Jaguars will finish with the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed.

The Texans secured the No. 5 seed with a 32-30 victory over Indianapolis.

AFC West

The Broncos have already won the division, ending Kansas City’s nine-year run. Denver can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win against the Chargers or a loss by New England to Miami. If the Broncos lose, they could fall to No. 2 or 3.

Los Angeles will be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed.

NFC East

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles became the first team to win this division in consecutive seasons in two decades. They’ll be the NFC’s No. 2 or 3 seed. If Philadelphia, which is resting key starters, beats Washington and Chicago loses to Detroit, the Eagles will be the No. 2 seed.

NFC North

The Bears clinched their first division championship since 2018. They will be the No. 2 seed with a win over the Lions. If they lose, they'll need the Eagles to lose to the Commanders.

The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.

NFC South

The Panthers are division champions and the No. 4 seed.

NFC West

The Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed.

The Rams and 49ers will be the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds. If Los Angeles beats Arizona, the Rams will be the 5 and the 49ers the 6. If the Rams lose, San Francisco gets the fifth seed.

