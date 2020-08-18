Seager brothers go deep, Dodgers rally past Mariners 11-9

Kyle Seager had three hits and three RBIs. After singling and scoring to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, he hit one of three homers during a five-run third to help them regain the lead.

Kyle Lewis homered and had three hits for the Mariners. who have dropped six straight and nine of 11.

The Dodgers trailed 8-6 until rallying in the seventh against Matt Magill (0-1). Justin Turner scored on Max Muncy's bases-loaded walk to tie it, and Cody Bellinger came home with the go-ahead run when Joc Pederson grounded into a double play. Hernandez made it 11-8 with a two-run shot to left.

White homered leading off the Mariners eighth to bring them within two. They had runners on first and second to start the ninth, but Kenley Jansen retired the next three batters to earn his seventh save.

Caleb Ferguson (1-0), the fourth of six Dodgers pitchers, went 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

FOR STARTERS

Neither starting pitcher made it to the fourth.

Los Angeles' Ross Stripling struggled for the second straight outing, allowing three homers and seven runs (six earned) in three innings. The right-hander has given up 13 runs (eight earned) and five homers in his last 7 2/3 innings.

Seattle's Justin Dunn went a season-low two innings after tossing six in an Aug. 10 win at Texas. The right-hander didn't see the third after giving up six runs and five hits, including two homers.

WEB GEM

Seattle right fielder Dylan Moore made a big throw in the third to get Pederson at home on Betts' bases-loaded single. Muncy scored but Pederson tried to challenge Moore, who came charging in on the bloop hit and made a running throw to catcher Austin Nola for the tag.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: C Tom Murphy isn't making much progress in coming back from a broken bone in his left foot. Manager Scott Servais said catching and running is bothering Murphy the most and there haven't been any discussions about him rejoining the lineup only as a designated hitter.

Dodgers: INF Edwin Rios was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring Sunday against the Angels. LHP Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Seattle LHP Marco Gonzales (2-2, 3.97 ERA) looks to bounce back after taking the loss at Texas on Aug. 11. Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0) has not allowed a run over 8 2/3 innings in two previous starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager scores on a single from Austin Nola during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson protests after being called out at home plate after a single from Mookie Betts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola, right, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson at home plate after a single from Mookie Betts during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson waits for an at-bat during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez