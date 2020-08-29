Scherzer fans 11, Nationals beat Red Sox 10-2

A day after both teams’ games were postponed in the sport’s racial justice awakening, they returned for Jackie Robinson Day, lining up along the baselines before the game to listen to a recorded speech from the player who broke baseball’s color barrier. Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. — the only Black player on the last team in the majors to integrate — knelt for the national anthem, with teammate Alex Verdugo taking a knee beside him.

Trea Turner and Victor Robles had three hits apiece and Josh Harrison also homered for Washington, which handed Scherzer (3-1) a 5-0 lead in the third. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one run and six hits to win his third straight decision, matching his season high for strikeouts.