Savannah Guthrie makes offscreen visit to 'Today' show, first since her mother went missing

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother, but solid information in the case has been hard to come by.

Savannah Guthrie has been a co-anchor of the venerable NBC morning show since 2012. One of her former colleagues, Hoda Kotb, has returned to “Today” to fill in while Guthrie has concentrated on finding her mother.