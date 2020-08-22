Sanchez wins debut 5-3, Marlins earn doubleheader split

Brandon Kintzler pitched the seventh to collect his fifth save in as many tries.

Washington also had one of its top prospects making his big league debut in the nightcap. Right-hander Wil Crowe (0-1) allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer in the third and Nationals reliever Seth Romero allowed two inherited runners to score after entering in the fourth.

“I thought he pitched really well,” manager Dave Martinez said of Crowe. “He fell behind a couple times to hitters, but he came right back. Threw the ball well. We didn’t play good defense today, should have made some of those plays. Easy plays to be made.”

In the first game, Kyle Finnegan (1-0) struck out Jorge Alfaro to escape a two-out, bases-loaded jam he inherited from starter Max Scherzer in the fifth to earn his first major league win. Tanner Rainey pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his sixth save with a perfect seventh.

Scherzer surrendered four runs while throwing 108 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third time in six starts the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed at least four runs.

“I believe in tough spots in the game, even when the pitch count is above 100, I can excel in those situations,” Scherzer said. “Unfortunately, the past couple games I haven’t done that and I need to get better at that.”

Miami starter Daniel Castano (0-2) got only one out against four batters, allowing two runs.

Washington played as the home team in the regularly scheduled opener. The Marlins served as the home team in nightcap, which was originally part of a July 31-Aug. 2 series in Miami postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that led to injured list stints for 17 Marlins players.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C Francisco Cervelli suffered a concussion during a plate appearance in the second inning and will be placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. “He’s had a history with concussions,” Mattingly said. “He kind of knew it right away. I just feel bad for him.” … LHP Caleb Smith and RHP Jose Urena both had throwing sessions Saturday at Miami’s alternate training site.

Nationals: Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 10.80 ERA) was transferred to the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season. Strasburg, the World Series MVP last year, was limited to two starts and will undergo carpal tunnel surgery on his pitching hand next week. … Martinez said LHP Sean Doolittle (right knee) will throw to hitters at the team’s alternate training site Sunday. … INF Howie Kendrick (hamstring) was the DH in the opener, his first time in the lineup since Aug. 14.

MARLINS MOVES

The Marlins optioned LHP Josh D. Smith to its alternate site between games. … Miami brought up RHP Jesus Tinoco as its 29th man. Tinoco threw two scoreless innings in the opener.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Humberto Mejia (0-1, 5.68 ERA) faces a team other than the Mets for the first time in his brief major league career when the series continues Sunday.

Nationals: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 8.50) has allowed 39 baserunners (29 hits, nine walks, one hit batsman) over 18 innings in his first four starts of 2020.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson delivers during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, center, Juan Soto, left, and Michael A. Taylor, right, celebrate after the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner starts his slide to steal third base during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Nationals' Josh Harrison slides into third during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. Harrison singled and went to third on an error. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Miami Marlins' Matt Joyce, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonathan Villar, left, as Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki waits during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez gestures from the dugout during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Miami Marlins' Corey Dickerson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Matt Joyce, left, during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. It is a makeup of a postponed game from July 31. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Miami Marlins' Jonathan Villar, center, Logan Forsythe (11) and others celebrate after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. It was a makeup of a postponed game from July 31. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by Jon Berti during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Washington. It is a makeup of a postponed game from July 31. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass