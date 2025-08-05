San Antonio Spurs, De’Aaron Fox agree to four-year, $228M extension, AP source says

Fox signed a four-year, $228 million maximum contract extension Monday, cementing his status as a key part of what the Spurs are trying to build around All-Star center Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs announced the signing, and a person familiar with the financial terms confirmed those details to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity since the team did not make the numbers public.

Fox, in remarks distributed by the team, said he's driven to add to the Spurs' championship legacy.

“Just being able to be part of an organization like this ... you come in here and you feel that. You feel that in the environment. You feel that in the fans,” Fox said. “And then you go into the practice facility or you go into the arena and you see those banners hanging ... there's nothing you can do besides try to build on that.”

Fox is under contract this season for the final year of his five-year, $163 million deal. The extension starts in 2026-27.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

The move was expected after the Spurs made a big splash at the trade deadline last season by getting Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Fox has career averages of 21.5 points and 6.1 assists in eight NBA seasons. He averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists in 17 games with the Spurs last season. Fox missed the final 18 games due to surgery to repair the extensor tendon in his left fifth finger.

“What'll be different going forward is fans will see me play with 10 fingers,” Fox said.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

