Salah returns to help Liverpool beat Brighton and Arsenal needs 2 own-goals to see off Wolves

Salah, who let rip last weekend about his current frustrations at Liverpool, entered as a 26th-minute substitute to a big ovation and set up the second of Hugo Ekitike’s goals as the defending champions jumped to sixth place and extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

“For me, there is no issue to resolve," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said of his star player's current situation at the club.

Arsenal is attempting to take Liverpool's title and opened up a five-point lead by beating last-placed Wolverhampton 2-1 — but only thanks to two own-goals, the second of which came in stoppage time.

On a run of just one win in their previous three games, the leaders looked like dropping more points when Tolu Arokodare equalized for Wolves in the 90th minute, canceling out an own-goal by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the 70th.

Then Yerson Mosquera headed into his own net from Bukayo Saka's cross to gift Arsenal the win.

Also Saturday, Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 and was set on its way to victory by Cole Palmer’s first goal in three months.

Rapturous welcome

Salah held talks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Friday in an effort to overcome their issues and the result was that Salah was recalled to the matchday squad for the Brighton game. He had been a substitute for the last three Premier League matches before being left at home for the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan as a punishment for his explosive comments to reporters last weekend.

“It was an easy decision to put him in the squad," Slot said. “I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us.”

Liverpool's fans demonstrated they are willing to excuse Salah for his show of anger and gave him a rapturous welcome when he came on as a substitute for the injured Joe Gomez midway through the first half.

By then, Liverpool was leading 1-0 thanks to Ekitike's rising shot inside the first minute and Salah showed glimpses of his class, especially on the counterattack. It was Salah's corner kick that was headed in by Ekitike for the second goal in the 60th, sparking another round of chants for the Egyptian.

Salah could be away for more than a month if Egypt goes all the way in the Africa Cup.

Unlucky Wolves

Wolves' players will count themselves unfortunate to have lost a club-record ninth straight game, which leaves the team on just two points from 16 games.

Wolves are on track to put up the fewest points ever in a Premier League season — the current record is 11, by Derby County in the 2007-08 campaign — and have conceded more own-goals (3) than goals scored (2) in seven matches since the start of November.

“Sometimes you need (luck) and today it went our way,” said Saka, whose two crosses forced the own-goals.

Manchester City is the closest challenger to Arsenal and can reduce the gap back to two points by beating Crystal Palace away on Sunday.

Cool finish

It was a second straight start for Palmer, whose season has been blighted by a groin injury that has restricted him to seven games in all competitions.

There looked to be nothing wrong with Palmer when he ran onto Malo Gusto's pass and slipped a finish inside the near post to give Chelsea the lead in the 21st minute at Stamford Bridge.

However, Palmer said after the game that he wasn't at his best yet because he was “still dealing with an injury.”

“It’s just a matter of not doing too much too soon,” Palmer told the BBC. “Literally, it’s just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better.”

Gusto added the second goal in the 45th minute for Chelsea, which jumped to fourth place.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca complained after the match about a lack of support at the club “in general” and said the last two days had been his worst time since arriving in the summer of 2024.

Jeers at Burnley

Burnley slumped to a seventh straight loss after being turned over 3-2 by Fulham, with a loud chorus of boos greeting the final whistle at Turf Moor.

Harry Wilson set up two goals and scored the other for Fulham, which climbed to 13th place after its first win at Burnley since 1951.

Burnley, which was promoted last season, stayed in next-to-last place and is five points from safety.

