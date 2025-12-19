Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Adams

There were instead cheers following a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, in an outing the Sabres began showing the character — and some of the consistency — Kekalainen placed an emphasis on in taking over after Adams was fired on Monday.

In extending their winning streak to a season-high four games, the Sabres overcame a slow start in which they were out-shot 12-4 in the opening period, and a 2-1 second-period deficit. Most importantly, they clamped down on defense by killing off a delay of game penalty in the final two-plus minutes, before Ryan McLeod sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

“Obviously, one game doesn’t mean anything,” said Tage Thompson, who scored to extend his goals streak to five games. “But we’ve started to string some games together where we’re playing the right way. And we’re feeling confident knowing that we’re going to be able to close out games.”

This is the type of shot-blocking, don’t-let-down character Kekalainen said he was looking for in his opening news conference Tuesday. The problem, he said in having spent the past six-plus months watching the Sabres as a senior adviser, wasn’t the team’s talent, but it’s effort and consistency in too often getting out-worked.

Thursday’s outing represented but a start, because the Sabres still have much to do if they intend to climb back into contention and avoid extending their NHL-record playoff drought to a 15th season.

Improving to 15-14-4, Buffalo moved into 15th place in the 16-team Eastern Conference standings. But they’re only five points behind eighth-place Tampa Bay.

“Nothing really changes and nothing should change,” said goalie Alex Lyon, who stopped 24 shots and has accounted for all four wins in Buffalo’s run.

“I think it’s obviously been well documented that at times we get a little bit high and we get a little low,” he added. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. It doesn’t matter what your record is. You have to try to put the same product out there in practice, in games, all the time.”

Lyon’s was a message coach Lindy Ruff re-emphasized following his 915th career win, which moved him into fourth place on the NHL list.

“We need really to worry about one game: Saturday,” he said, looking only ahead to Buffalo’s next outing, a home game against the New York Islanders.

For all his wins, including 622 in what is now his second stint in Buffalo, Ruff has plenty at stake now working under a new GM and in the final year of his contract.

“I’m focused on finishing the job. I’m disappointed,” he said a day earlier in reference to the front-office shakeup.

“But we’ve got ourselves in position where we can really push ahead,” Ruff added, noting his roster was filling out with center Josh Norris and defenseman Michael Kesserling returning from injuries. “The getting healthier part is the part that excites me. We get to see the team we envisioned it to be.”

___

