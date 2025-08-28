Russian attack kills 3 and injures 12 in Ukraine's capital

Authorities say a mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital killed at least three people and injured 12
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, a soldier fires a mortar towards positions of Russian troops near Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

28 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital early Thursday killed at least three people and injured 12, local authorities said.

Among the dead was a 14-year-old child, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

A residential building in one district was hit directly. “Everything is destroyed,” he said.

