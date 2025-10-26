Russia targets Kyiv with drones, killing 3 and wounding 29

Russian drones caused fires in two residential buildings in the capital's Desnianskyi district. Emergency crews evacuated civilians from a nine-story and a 16-story building, put out flames and cleared the rubble.

Olha Yevhenivha, 74, said there was so much smoke from the fire that she couldn’t leave her apartment.

“Even until now our windows are totally black from the smoke, and it was impossible to go down, so that’s why we put wet blankets on our doors and balcony,” she said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 drones overnight into Sunday, according to Ukraine's air force, of which 90 were shot down and neutralized. Five drones hit four locations and drone debris fell on five other places, the statement said.

The attack came a day after a Russian missiles and drones killed four people, including two Kyiv, prompting fresh pleas from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Western air defense systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, said the country had tested a new nuclear-capable and powered cruise missile fit to confound existing defenses, according to remarks released on Sunday.

