Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing at least 2

Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and 11 injured in the attack.

Among the dead was a 1-year-old child, whose body was dug out of the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

Russian drone debris struck four-story residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, according to Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.

Sunday's attack is the second mass Russian drone and missile attack to target Kyiv in the span of two weeks, as hopes for peace talks wane.