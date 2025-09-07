Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing at least 2

The building is the home of Ukraine's Cabinet, housing the offices of its ministers. Police blocked access to the building as fire trucks and ambulances arrived.

Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and 15 injured in the attack.

Among the dead was a 1-year-old child, whose body was dug out of the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

Russian drone debris struck a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district and a four-story residential building in Darnytskyi district, according to Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.

Sunday's attack is the second mass Russian drone and missile attack to target Kyiv in the span of two weeks, as hopes for peace talks wane.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that drone debris struck a four-story building in Sviatoshynskyi District. It was a nine-story building.