Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing at least 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital has killed at least two people and injured 11, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
Among the dead was a 1-year child, whose body was uncovered from the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.
Russian drone debris struck a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district and another in the Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.
