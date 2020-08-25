Rule Britannia! BBC to play song without lyrics at concert

Dalia Stasevska, the 35-year-old Finn who will conduct the concert, had pushed to modernize the event and reduce the ``patriotic elements,’’ the newspaper said, without citing a source for the information.

The BBC on Monday rejected the ``unjustified personal attacks’’ on Stasevska and said the company had chosen the concert program after consulting all the artists involved.

``The Proms will reinvent the Last Night in this extraordinary year so that it respects the traditions and spirit of the event whilst adapting to very different circumstances at this moment in time,″ the BBC said.

A classical musical festival held at the Royal Albert Hall every summer, the Proms has always featured a triumphant emotional singalong on its final day. It is a flag-waving fixture on the calendar and is seen as an expression of national pride in Britain.

After the Sunday Times story, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office said he believed in tackling the “substance” not the “symbols” of problems. His culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, also leapt to the defense of the songs.

”Share concerns of many about their potential removal and have raised this with BBC,'' Dowden wrote on Twitter. “Confident forward-looking nations don’t erase their history, they add to it.”