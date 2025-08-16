Rookie Cade Cavalli earns first MLB victory as Nationals beat NL East-leading Phillies 2-0

Trea Turner had three hits for NL East-leading Philadelphia, which was shut out for the eighth time this season and lost for the fourth time in five games.

Cavalli (1-0) was Washington’s first-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft and debuted in August 2022. He made only one start with the Nationals because of a shoulder injury, and didn’t make it back to the majors until Aug. 6, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

In his third start with Washington this season, Cavalli allowed only one runner to reach third. The 27-year-old right-hander retired the final eight batters he faced and needed only 90 pitches for the longest outing of his career.

Washington didn’t get a runner past second against Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (4-6) until the fifth inning, when Dylan Crews walked and moved to third on Brady House’s single. Both runners scored when Wood doubled into the gap in right-center.

Jose Ferrer pitched two innings for his second save. After J.T. Realmuto singled with one out in the ninth and advanced to second on an error by Wood, Ferrer got Brandon Marsh to ground out on one pitch and then struck out Harrison Bader to end it.

Walker allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Key moment

With runners on the corners in the fourth, Cavalli coaxed Max Kepler’s double-play grounder to shortstop to escape the jam.

Key stat

Cavalli has not allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings over two home starts this season.

Up next

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.16 ERA) comes off the injured list to make his first start since May 14. He faces Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.55) as the four-game series concludes Sunday.

