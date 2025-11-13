Ronaldo sent off for elbowing Ireland defender in World Cup qualifying

DUBLIN (AP) — Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea in the second half of their World Cup qualifying game on Thursday.
Ronaldo risks a two-game ban which would see him missing the first match of the World Cup tournament, if Portugal qualifies.
Ronaldo swung his right elbow into O’Shea’s back around the hour mark at Aviva Stadium with Ireland holding a surprise 2-0 lead.
The referee issued a yellow card but minutes later upgraded it to red after a video review.
Troy Parrott scored twice in the first half to revive Irish hopes of qualification.
