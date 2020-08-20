Roger Penske to Indianapolis 500 fans: 'I wanted you here'

The financial losses for hosting an empty race and paying out some $7 million in prize money is the cost that comes with Penske's emotional attachment to the Indy 500. His teams have won the race a record 18 times, including the last two years.

His affection for the speedway was clear in the letter to fans as he noted his father first brought him to the race as a 14 year old in 1951. Penske was hooked.

“Lee Wallard won it. I was able to put on a helmet and sit in a race car. I’ll never forget that experience,” Penske wrote. "That special day shaped the rest of my life and made me who I am. It’s why I care so much about the Speedway and IndyCar racing. It’s why the fan experience will always be my top priority.

“Thank you for understanding, and I look forward to seeing you next May.”

Penske then signed off: “And drivers – start your engines.”

