Robinson scores 24 as Heat beat Pacers 109-100 for 2-0 lead

Robinson's early 3s gave the Heat a 12-3 lead. Indiana led 24-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Pacers last led 39-38 on a jumper by Warren with 3:43 left in the second.

Butler hit a 3 as Miami took control. The Heat led 51-46 at halftime, then used an 11-2 run for their biggest lead of the game at 79-63 on a 3-pointer by Crowder with 4:51 left in the third. Indiana couldn't get closer than eight in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Heat: Not only did Robinson hit his first three 3s, the entire team shot well from long range. They hit 8 of 16 in the first half to make up for their poor shooting at the free throw line (11-of-18). The Heat finished 18 of 35 from 3-point range (51.4%), setting a team playoff record for made 3s.

Pacers: The NBA’s third-best 3-point shooting team during the season struggled, hitting only 12 of 34 (35.3%). ... The Pacers outscored Miami 40-34 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Saturday.

