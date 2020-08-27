Rivera, Estefan, Miranda to star in digital benefit show

“It is sad that we all don't get an opportunity to be in a room together, but we get to have them all in one concert, all at once,” said Trujillo, who won a Tony Award last year for “Ain’t Too Proud.”

The event will include performances from members of the original cast of the Broadway musical “In the Heights” — including Karen Olivo, Andréa Burns, Janet Dacal, Olga Merediz, Carlos Gomez and Luis Salgado — as well as performances from Broadway-bound musicals, a peek at John Leguizamo’s next work and a look at the first Spanish-language production of “A Chorus Line.”

“This is a great medium for us to get our message across and create a really exciting virtual concert,” said Trujillo. “It's going to be a really thrilling experience.”