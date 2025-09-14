Ricky Hatton, former world boxing champion, dies at 46

Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. “There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Police would not reveal the identity of the man, but said they were working with his family to provide a statement for media.

Friends of Hatton were quick to pay tribute Sunday morning.

“Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton,” said another former world champion, Amir Khan on X.

“Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip,” former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in an Instagram post, with photos of the pair together. “There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. can’t believe this so young.”

News of Hatton’s death comes two months after he announced he would make a return to boxing in December in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight.

He rose through amateur and domestic levels and at the height of his career shared the ring with the best boxers of his generation including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanour also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind," Khan added on X. "Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.”

Hatton went on to become a trainer, coaching Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title win in 2017.

