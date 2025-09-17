R.F. Kuang's extraordinary rise: 4 more books are on the way

NEW YORK (AP) — At age 29, with several novels and millions of copies sold behind her, R.F. Kuang is just getting started.

The author of “Yellowface” and the current bestseller “Katabasis,” Kuang has an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for four more books, including a pair of fantasy novels for the imprint Harper Voyager and a pair of “literary” novels for the William Morrow imprint.