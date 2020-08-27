Retired St. Louis police captain's widow to address RNC

St. Louis has been the scene of dozens of protests in the months since George Floyd’s death in May. The most violent occurred on the night of June 1 and the early hours of June 2. Four officers were shot but survived. Other officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and dozens of businesses were burglarized and damaged.

Among them was the pawn shop, where surveillance video showed several people breaking in and stealing several televisions. David Dorn’s last moments were apparently caught on video and posted on Facebook Live, though the video was soon taken down.

Soon after the shooting, Trump wrote on Twitter: “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Two men have been charged in Dorn’s death. Two others were charged with looting the pawn shop.