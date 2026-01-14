Breaking: What to know about paying your Butler County property taxes: Bills are available now

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.6% in November as the holiday season kicked into gear

Shoppers increased their spending in November from October as holiday shopping kicked into full gear
People walk by a shop on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People walk by a shop on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Business
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO – AP Retail Writer
8 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers increased their spending in November from October as holiday shopping kicked into full gear.

Retail sales increased a better-than-expected 0.6% in November, following a revised 0.1% decline October, according to the Commerce Department. The report was delayed more than a month because of the 43-day government shutdown.

Retail sales rose 0.1% increase in September, but jumped 0.6% in July and August and 1% in June.

The federal government is gradually catching up on economic reports that were postponed by the shutdown.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 0.9%, while online businesses had a 0.4% increase. Business at sporting goods and hobby stores was up 1.9%.

The snapshot offers only a partial look at consumer spending and doesn’t include many services, including travel and hotel lodges. But the lone services category – restaurants – registered an uptick of 0.6%.

In Other News
1
What to know about paying your Butler County property taxes: Bills are...
2
Middletown MLK Jr. events focus on health of the ‘beloved community’
3
Protesters urge Butler County to end ICE agreement in wake of...
4
Public gives input on Lakota facilities plan following last year’s levy...
5
John Carter’s request at hearing was ‘bizarre,’ Katelyn Markham’s...